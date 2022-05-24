Umeed Deewani Hai: Film 'Grinding Humanity' song is getting immense love from fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Grinding Humanity

The song 'Umeed Deewani Hai' from the film Grinding Humanity is getting immense love from fans around. Composed on the soil of Bihar, the song has been written by Neeraj Kumar. Music by Daniel Rodrigues and background score by Sudarshan. This film raises the question of whether religion is bigger than humanity or not? Today in the era of commercial cinema, when the subject matter is selected according to the market possibilities, this film talks about human sensibilities and social concerns. The film, which is produced with a few resources, is written and directed by Ruchin Veena Chainpuri.

The film stars Danish Ansari, Akanksha Singh and Ranjit Raj in the lead roles. On the occasion of the special screening of this film, the writer-director of the film Ruchin Veena Chainpuri said that the audience will definitely love it due to the excellent screenplay, scintillating acting, soulful songs and music and fine cinematography.

The production designer and additional screenplay writer of the film is Zia Hassan. Produced purely by budding artists and technical experts from Bihar, this film will prove to be a milestone for the state. 75 percent of the film has been shot at different locations in Bihar. The casting director of this film is Ranjit Raj.

Grinding Humanity also stars Anoop Kumar, Nihal Kumar Dutta, Abhinav Anand, Swastik De Biswas, Alma Mushtaq, Shaista Parveen, Gunjan Singh Rajput, Vineet Singh and Jiya Hassan. The cinematography and editing of this film is by Altmash Kumar. The film is produced by Cinema Neorealism.