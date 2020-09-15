Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJ DHOOPAR TV stars Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar in music video on love, resilience

TV stars Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar feature in the video of the new song, Humko tum mil gaye, that narrates a story about undying love. Vishal Mishra sings the track penned by Sayeed Quadri. Hina and Dheeraj are seen playing a couple who hold on to one another through their tough times and by reliving memories of their past find the strength to fight through the situation.

"Shooting for 'Humko tum mil gaye' was a wonderful experience. The song is not only beautifully portrayed but the true meaning of the song along with the message about keeping your faith, trust, confidence and thankfulness during tough times has been put across in a lovely way," said Hina.

Commenting on the song, Dheeraj said: "'Humko tum mil gaye' is a very emotional song composed by the veteran musician Naresh Sharma and I am happy to be a part of it. Working with Hina has been amazing and this is our first music video together which makes it special for our fans."

"'Humko tum mil gaye' is very close to my heart as it brings out a very simple and a beautiful message about being thankful to our loved ones and family which is very much needed in the world that we are living in today. We often miss out on acknowledging love to our parents, kids, spouse whom we are the closest too, and I believe this song will enlighten this emotion within everyone to express and celebrate the special bond they share with them," said composer Naresh Sharma.

