Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega first look: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin appear as married couple

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega first look: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to appear as married couple

Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin on Wednesday treated their fans with exciting news as they shared the first look of their upcoming music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The duo will be seen portraying the role of a married couple. The song will be released on April 27, at 11am.

Aly shared the poster with the caption, “And here we gooo #TuBhiSatayaJayega out on 27th April at 11AM only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. How excited are you all?”

Singer, writer and composer Vishal Mishra who has lent his voice for the song had earlier teased the fans with a few behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the song. The pictures had Aly, Jasmin and Vishal candidly posing for the camera.

“Just saw the video of our song, I can’t wait for you all to see the magic @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 have created on screen, This song is going to be special.”

Jasmin and Aly became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, love blossomed between the couple in the Bigg Boss house. Post the reality show, Jasmin said that she hopes that her blossoming romance with Aly grows into something more beautiful and great things happen.

Earlier, both Aly and Jasmin were seen together in Tony Kakkar's music video, 'Tera Suit'. This was the couple's first music video together and it garnered a lot of love and praises.

Watch the song here: