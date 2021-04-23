Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin to be seen as married couple in new music video, deets inside

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are all set to appear together in a new music video. The couple shot for a music video in picturesque locations of Jaipur. In their second music video together the duo will appear as a married couple. The song is titled - Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Aly recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a shoot of the music videos on social media. The poster of the same was also released in which the Bigg Boss 14 couple is seen in traditional wedding outfits. The video is directed by Navjeet Buttar and the song is sung by Vishal Mishra. The music video is all set to release on YouTube on April 27 at 11 am.

Sharing a new BTS still from the song, Aly asked fans to guess the storyline of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. Impressed fans took to the comment section to shower the couple with compliments. While one of the users wrote: "Looks like newlyweds couple goals," another said, "Babies. both of your Smiles are so adorable." Guessing the plotline a user wrote, "Jas is masum si wife and shayad your character gives her dhokha."

For the unversed, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have recently returned to India after holidaying in Dubai together. It was during their tenure in Bigg Boss 14, that the couple fell in love. It is post the conclusion of the reality show that the two started appearing together frequently. Now that Ramadan has begun, Jasmin recently has joined Aly and his family to help prepare the feast for Iftar. The actor's sister Ilham Goni shared the video on her Instagram account.

Jasmin and Aly became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, love blossomed between the couple in the Bigg Boss house. Post the reality show, Jasmin said that she hopes that her blossoming romance with Aly grows into something more beautiful and great things happen.

Post Bigg Boss 14 they were seen together in Tony Kakkar's music video "Tera Suit".