Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Top Tucker Teaser: Badshah's peppy track features 'national crush' Rashmika Mandanna in quirky avatar

Time and again rapper Badshah has left us super impressed with his fun-loving tracks. Yet again, he is back with another one titled 'Top Tucker' featuring the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Cronned by Uchana Amit Ft. Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi, the lyrics of the peppy number has been written by the rapper and Vignesh Shivan. The promo came a while back and features the South beauty in a never-seen-before quirky avatar where she is seen wearing colourful attire and a lot of traditional jewellery. The song happens to be Rashmika's first ever music video and ever since the promo came out, her fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Taking to Twitter, Rashmika announced the news of promo arrival and wrote, "Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting. 1st time I’ve done something like this and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys (sic)!!" She also wrote, "I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! trust me you are in for a good dance number here (sic)!"

Have a look at the tweets here:

Meanwhile, check out how excited her fans were after looking at her promo:

Watch the promo of Top Tucker here:

On the professional front, Rashmika will soon be making her Tamil debut with the film Sulthan co-starring Karthi. Not only this, but the Kannada actress is also making her way into the Bollywood industry with the movie Mission Majnu that features actor Sidharth Malhotra in lead role.

Apart fromt his, Rashmika will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the upcoming film 'Pushpa' which is based on red sandalwood smuggling and directed by Sukumar.