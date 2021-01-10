Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff unveils Casanova teaser, Disha Patni 'can't wait to watch it'

Actor Tiger Shroff released the teaser of his second single Casanova on Sunday. Not just singing Tiger can be seen impressing with his dancing skills too in the music video. His moves are sure to remind you of legendry Michael Jackson. The Heropanti actor looks absolutely dapper in a black coat flaunting his 8 pack abs.

Unveiling the teaser of his track, Tiger posted, "I was a casanova b4 i saw you girlll!’ Haha not rly but here’s a little preview of my second single hope you all like it full song will be out exclusively on my YouTube channel, Jan 13th."

Casanova has been directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Qyuki and Tiger. The song has been composed by Avitesh and choreographed by Paresh. Tiger made his sining debut with his first single Unbelievable.

The teaser is being loved by his fans. Many Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the post. Disha Patani reacted, Killed it. Sophie Choudry commented, Wowza with several fire emojis. Disha also wrote on her Instagram stories, "How multitalented can you be. Can't wait to watch it"

Tiger will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming film Ganapath, which is scheduled to go on floors this year. Reportedly, the actor will also star in a sports drama, which will see him playing the role of a boxer.