Tiger Shroff shares teaser of Baaghi 3's Dus Bhanae 2.0, song out tomorrow

Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead role

Tiger Shroff is back to his Baagh franchise and with the action-packed trailer of Baagh 3, the buzz is already strong. The action is not the only thing to watch out for, Baaghi 3's music also raised our expectation from the film. The maker unveiled a teaser of the song Dus Bahane 2.0. The song is a remake of Vishal-Shekhar's super-duper hit song Dus Bahane from Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt starrer Dus. The song looks all set to be the next party anthem of the season and it will be interesting to see Tiger Shroff's impeccable dance moves on the song.

Sharing the teaser with his fans, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Get ready to lose yourself to the most badass party song of the year. #DusBahane 2.0 coming out tomorrow."

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3's trailer got an overwhelming response from the audience and it has already crossed over 61 million views on YouTube. Directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan Baaghi 3 stars Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. Like the past two Baaghi(s), the film is expected to come loaded with daredevils stunts and action. Shraddha who featured in the first Baaghi film will be seen making comeback to the franchise.

According to reports, Tiger will also be seen sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff for the first time. Jackie will play onscreen father to Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Baaghi 3 producer Said Nadiadwala informed that Jackie will be seen playing a police inspector in the film.

Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.