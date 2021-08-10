Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff releases heartwarming version of Vande Mataram ahead of Independence Day

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, along with Jackky Bhagnani, release a heartwarming song to pay a tribute to the helping hands, with the reprised Hindi version of Vande Mataram, dedicated to every Indian. Tiger Shroff has himself voiced the song, as he makes his debut in Hindi song. Jackky Bhagnani took to his social media and shared that the song is dedicated to the Defence Forces of our glorious nation and its people.

Tiger Shroff also shared the song and wrote, "This one’s dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart. "

Before releasing the song, Tiger went live on his Instagram to chat with his fans and followers. Speaking about the song, Tiger Shroff shared that he is excited and nervous about the song as it is his first attempt at a Hindi song. With the backing of Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff and Remo D'Souza, the song will tug your heartstrings. The song is a perfect tribute to the ones who came forward and helped the ones in need.

Only last year did Jjust Music paid a tribute with its first song to the nation, titled 'Muskurayega India' which uplifted spirits of millions. Some of the many in the trail of songs by Jackky Bhagnani music production company are Prada featuring Alia Bhatt, Jaaye Be by Ammy Virk, Jugni 2.0.

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the song marks Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani's first collaboration as singer-music producer, even before they come together as actor and producer for the movie 'Ganapath'.

Sung by Tiger Shroff, Vande Mataram, is composed by Vishal Mishra, Lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and Choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.