Teenage Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ sitting on his terrace is the best thing on internet today | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/RANNA BATI Teenage Arijit Singh singing ‘Mitwa’ sitting on his terrace is the best thing on internet today

Arijit Singh who's known for his soulful songs like 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Hawayein' among others has completed 10 years in the film industry. Arijit began his career when he participated in the reality show, Fame Gurukul in 2005. While he didn't receive widespread recognition then, when he made his Bollywood debut with 'Phit Mohabbat' in 2011, there was no turning back for him.

His fans started trending hashtags, where they are celebrating the singer calling him the #King and #GodofMusic. As music lovers celebrate Arijit's milestone, we bring to you an old video of a teenager Arijit who is singing “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), sitting on his terrace.

Take a look:

Arijit's soulful voice has always managed to bring a smile on our faces. Although, the video is presumably at least 15 years old it surely reflects the glimmer in his eyes towards music.

Arijit's fame rose to widespread prominence with the release of the song "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The singer gave back-to-back hits thereafter collecting several awards and accolades. He received his first National Film Awards for the song 'Binte Dil' from Padmaavat in 2019 for Best Male Playback Singer.

Also read: Fans celebrate 10 years of Arijit Singh in Bollywood by sharing their fav songs

Also, he was declared the most-streamed Indian artist of the year 2020 by Spotify. Arijit got a huge support from his mentor and music director Pritam with whom he collaborated in four films in the same year of his Bollywood debut. These included popular songs “Raabta”, “Yaariyan” and “Phir Le Aya Dil” from Agent Vinod, Cocktail and Barfi.