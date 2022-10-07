Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is inspired by her relationship; 'The tension is palpable'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Taylor's 'Midnights' is inspired by her relationship

Singer Taylor Swift has put a little extra 'mayhem' in 'Midnights Mayhem with Me', the TikTok series in which she reveals the names of each of the songs on her upcoming album 'Midnights' one at a time.

On Thursday night, at the stroke of midnight (Pacific Standard Time), the singer shared the title of yet another track on the album, which is set to drop October 21, reports 'People' magazine.

"The tension is palpable," the 32-year-old singer said, spinning the cage of numbered ping-pong balls until one - which she revealed to be the album's first track - pops out.

"Track one is called 'Lavender Haze'," the singer announced, quoted by 'People'.

Following the announcement, the 'Bad Blood' singer took to Instagram, where she shared a reel explaining the inspiration behind Midnights' opening song.

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Swift said in the post. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

She then explained, "If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media," she explained. "And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

'People' further states that the 'All Too Well' singer got a little more specific, hinting that 'Lavender Haze' is specifically inspired by her relationship with longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Also read: Salman Khan looks dapper in new photos from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' shoot

Swift hinted that there would be more to come, writing in her Instagram caption, "Tonight we mayhem til the morning. AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride (sic)".

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna cried because of Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason | Find out

Latest Entertainment News