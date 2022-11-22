Tuesday, November 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Music
  5. Taylor Swift garners maximum honours at American Music Awards 2022, expresses gratitude to fans

Taylor Swift garners maximum honours at American Music Awards 2022, expresses gratitude to fans

Taylor Swift received six honours at the American Music Awards 2022, including Artist of the Year.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2022 0:02 IST
Taylor Swift garners maximum honours at music awards
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLORSWIFT Taylor Swift garners maximum honours at music awards

Singer Taylor Swift won maximum honours at the American Music Awards 2022 taking home six awards, including Artist of the Year.

"In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that," she said during her acceptance speech. "I really feel that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make - you encouraged me," reports Deadline.

Swift said that the more music she put out the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators.

The New artist of the year was won by Dove Cameron. Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart - PNAU Remix' was honoured with the Collaboration of the Year award.

Favourite Touring Artiste award was taken home by Coldplay. Harry Styles was named the Favourite male pop artist while Swift won in the Female category. The Favourite pop duo/group was won by the K-pop superband BTS. Favourite pop song was Harry Styles's 'As It Was'.

Kendrick Lamar took home the Favourite Hiphop artiste and in the female category rapper Nicki Minaj lifted the trophy.

The film 'Elvis' which was competing alongside Encanto, Sing 2, Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 and Top Gun: Maverick won the Favourite soundtrack.

Related Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is inspired by her relationship; 'The tension is palpable'

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is inspired by her relationship; 'The tension is palpable'

Taylor Swift US concert ticket goes for Rs 17 lakh, Swifties say 'World War has begun'

Taylor Swift US concert ticket goes for Rs 17 lakh, Swifties say 'World War has begun'

Drake hides Taylor Swift's name from Billboard Charts, leaves Swifties infuriating

Drake hides Taylor Swift's name from Billboard Charts, leaves Swifties infuriating

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown: 'It really pisses me off'

Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown: 'It really pisses me off'

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his career in films, says 'I'm learning to surrender now'

Other winners of the night included Beyonce, who took Favourite R&B Artist and Bad Bunny, who managed to take two, including Favourite Make Latin Artist. Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Tems, Wizkid and Kendrick Lamar each took two awards.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan to host grand birthday bash tomorrow; DEETS inside

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Music Section

Top News

Latest News