Taapsee Pannu’s grief in silence is heartbreaking in Ek Tukda Dhoop song from Thappad

Taapse Pnanu is all set to raise another conversation with her upcoming film Thappad. In the film, the actress will be seen playing the role of Amrita who raises her voice against domestic violence. The trailer of the film has already hit hard, and fans are very impressed with the actress. Now, the makers have unveiled the first song from the film called Ek Tukda Dhoop in which Taapsee once again mesmerizes the viewers with her sheer brilliance of evoking pain through her performance.

The song Ek Tukda Dhoop aptly describes the theme of the film. It shows how the happy married life of the two main characters falls apart after that one slap. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the music of the song has been given by Anurag Saikia. Watch the song here-

With Thappad, Taapsee is raising voice against another sensitive issue of domestic violence. She believes that there is nothing called a slap ‘out of love’ but calls it aggression. She said, "I think no one takes a stand against the disrespect of women, including women themselves. Standing up against it is the need of the hour. Women who are living in poor economic condition cannot stand up because of their conditioning and financial dependency on their spouses. They have no place to go and they do not earn money, so they deal with disrespect and torture every day. In elite society, they refuse to address the issue only because they look at it as social embarrassment and (feel that) it hampers their image of a perfect family!"

Thappad also features Paveil Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is scheduled to release on February 28.

