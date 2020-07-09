Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput's last shot song Dil Bechara title track to be out tomorrow

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. After garnering much praise for the trailer that dropped on Monday, the makers will release the title track of the film on July 10. Dil Bechara title song is the last shot song of the actor, choreographed by Farah Khan and composed by the legend AR Rahman.

Announcing about the song, actress Sanjana Sanghi wrote, "Here’s a tiny little glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and always left Kizie in complete awe. It’s my greatest privilege to bring to you, the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman. Our #DilBecharaTitleTrack will be out tomorrow, 12 noon!"

Director Mukesh Chhabra said, "Dil Bechara track is one of my favourite tracks from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for. He elaborated on the song saying,"Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That's it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara trailer becomes Most Liked ever within 24-hours, beats Avenger Endgame



Mukesh further added,"Farah Di agreed to choreograph the song in a minute of my asking her. And she hasn't charged me anything for this song."

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput with Farah Khan

Image Source : INDIA TV Farah Khan shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput's last song Dil Bechara

Talking about the song, leading choreographer Farah Khan said, “This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant. We were friends for a long time but never worked together. I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him. I wanted the song to be done as a one shot song because I knew Sushant would be able to do it perfectly, because I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show. We rehearsed a whole day and then finished shooting in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him. I see the song and all I can see is how alive, how happy he looks in it..and this song is always going to be very special for me."

She further added, "Mukesh and I have an unusual bond. He calls me 'didi' since we met 5 yrs ago and I have adopted him as my younger brother. So when he asked me to do a song, I said yes immediately. I didn’t think for a second, I had to be part of his directorial journey."

ALSO READ | Dil Bechara Trailer Review: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film will make you miss him more

Watch Dil Bechara trailer here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage