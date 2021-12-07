Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAWANDEEPRAJAN South actress Chitra Shukla replaces Arunita Kanjilal in Pawandeep Rajan's new single ‘Fursat’

After enthralling the audiences with the massive hit of their first featured single ‘Manzoor Dil’, Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal has yet again set to return with another soulful single titled ‘FURSAT’. But this time, the talented actor Chitra Shukla will be seen featured in the romantic music video with Pawandeep Rajan instead of Arunita after the much chaos of opting out from the video due to her family’s decision. The song will be released on second week of December on official Octopus Entertainment YouTube channel.

The new romantic track ‘Fursat’ is sung by Arunita and Pawandeep who became the most lovable and popular musical pair following their stint on the music reality show and has been admired by their huge number of fans. But the audiences will get to see a new chemistry in 'Fursat' between him and the gorgeous actor Chitra Shukla who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films in the past. ‘Fursat’ is a heartfelt track produced by Octopus Entertainment and directed by Raj Surani which will strike all your romantic chords, based on a story of expressing and proving love through singing.

The melodious music is given by Kashi Kashyap and the beautiful lyrics is penned by Arafat Mehmood & Mukesh Mishra.

On being asked about the song, Pawandeep Rajan shared, “This is my second song with Raj Surani from the contract and I can’t wait for it to release after receiving so much love for our first one. This is another romantic song that will touch the audience's heart and make them mushy over it. I am looking forward to seeing the audience's love for our new pair with Chitra. It was amazing working with her and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video."

Talking about the new pair in the song, the director Raj Surani said, “Pawandeep and Arunita’s voice is undoubtedly unique and creates magic together, but in ‘Fursat’ the audience will get to witness a fresh pair and different kind of magic and chemistry with Chitra in the video. She seamlessly fits the bill and brings out the right emotions to the song. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."