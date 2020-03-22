Sonu Nigam goes LIVE with his virtual concert in support of 'Janta Curfew'

One of the most loved singers of the Bollywood industry, Sonu Nigam surprised everyone with his unique idea of a virtual LIVE concert on the day of when the country observed 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer who is currently self-isolating himself with his family in Dubai announced his concert a few days back saying that he appreciates the PM's idea of self-isolation and social distancing. Sharing a video, he captioned it, "#SonuLiveD | VLog 6 | Janta Curfew - Kudos to the heroes all over."

Catch Sonu Nigam's LIVE concert here:

Previously, while announcing the news to his fans, Sonu wrote on Instagram, "Let's catch up! Let's catch up LIVE tomorrow at 8pm IST on my social media handles #sonugoeslive #staysafe #stayathome."

Sharing his thought behind the online concert, Sonu said: "Since the entire country has decided to adhere to Our Prime Minister's appeal to observe Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on 22nd March, I thought of giving them a reason to smile at 8 pm India time, the time when they might reach the peak of their frustration, and would be waiting for some excursion."

He further said, "I'll be doing a concert for not just Indians but all the people world wide who follow Indian Music, live streamed through my various social networking platforms. It's a first-timer so we are being utterly careful lest there is any glitch."