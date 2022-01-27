'Slow Motion’ to ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, a look at Disha Patani’s popular songs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Disha Patani

After she made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, Disha Patani has been stealing millions of hearts with her sizzling avatar and foot-tapping videos. The diva, who's super active on social media keeps updating her fans with the latest updates about her life and every time she posts breath-taking pictures from her vacations, her popularity and followers keep increasing.

Not just that, the chartbuster songs featuring the actress have went on to break internet, recording massive views. Right from ‘Slow Motion Mein’ (Bharat) to ‘Hui Main Malang’ (Malang) and to ‘Do You Love Me’ (Baaghi 3) to her latest rendition of the popular song of the 90s – ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ for Netflix, Disha has managed to impress the audience with her dance moves.

Here take a look at popular songs of Disha Patani:

Slow Motion Mein

Besides Salman Khan’s name, Disha Patani’s presence for one song in the movie also ensured good number of footfalls in the cinema halls. She made everybody groove to the peppy beats of the song.

Do You Love Me?

The leggy lasso had made a special appearance in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ in the Tiger Shroff starrer and needless to say her sizzling moves set the screens on fire.

Hui Main Malang

The foot-tapping number from the multi-starrer was again a fresh breather from the carefree avatar of Disha and she looked stunning in the diamond-studded shorts.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Netflix’s web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is currently trending and is on everyone’s watch list. Disha grooved to the song’s title track along with Shweta and Aanchal, upping the hotness quotient in a new and groovy version of the track.