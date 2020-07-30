Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUNIGAMOFFICIAL Singer Sonu Nigam unveils his music label 'I Believe Music' on birthday

Singer Sonu Nigam unveiled his music label on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. The singer will release his new single, "Rudhrashtakam", under his label, I Believe Music, on July 31. The song marks his return to the spiritual genre. "I Believe Music has been something that I have been working on for a while now but due to various work commitments, it was slightly delayed. Now, with the resurgence of independent music, I believe it's a good time and 'Rudhrashtakam' is an ideal and auspicious beginning," said Sonu.

For some time now, Sonu has been quite vocal in his allegations about the high-handed attitude of music labels in their dealings with artistes. He has accused that the Indian music industry is run like the mafia. He has also appealed to music companies to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, saying otherwise more people would commit suicide.

Sonu Nigam enjoys a huge fan base. However, in one of his LIVE sessions during the lockdown, he confessed that he is tired of fans' questions over WhatApp. HE said that in half a day he gets 1000 messages that by the night increase to two thousand. In the video he said, "You cannot expect me to reply to your message. You guys understand it is not possible for me to answer everyone. My father does not call me, I call him, he is also busy, and what are you guys doing? You send 20-20 messages to all of me, you guys need to chill. Not everyone is sitting empty to watch WhatsApp videos, to read your good morning."

He even said that due to this his work messages are left behind. Sonu Nigam further said that there is a difference between following and stalking. He even told such fans to now grow up.

