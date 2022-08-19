Singer Juggy Sandhu, bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says 'I will keep entertaining'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUGGYSANDHUMUSIC Juggy Sandhu garnered the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Popular singer, Juggy Sandhu received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for the best nightlife singer who’s taken the entire nightlife scene by storm.

Juggy took to his Instagram posing with his award, he captioned the picture saying, “It is with great humility that I have received the #dadasahebphalkeaward held in Dubai. It is coz of the love and support of all you wonderful people that today, l am capable enough of receiving this highly prestigious award. Thank you. I will keep entertaining you guys with my music!”.

Juggy’s soulful voice and energetic vibe have made him the go-to artist for all kinds of club and wedding shows across the nation. Owing to his popularity, it is often seen that the singer gets a Housefull audience with record breaking sold out shows.

Juggy started his career at Three Wise Men’s karaoke nights where people loved his voice and he then decided to take up singing as a full-time career. Juggy is one of the most versatile Bollywood and Punjabi singers. He has come a long way and has made a mark for himself in the nightlife industry. Juggy has done more than a hundred live shows all over India and his music hits the ears differently. His fans just can’t get enough of him and once you hear him sing, you’re going to fall in love with his voice and hear him again and again.

Besides being a singer, Juggy Sandhu is also known for his humanitarian work. During the lockdown, he has helped the needy with food, masks, and other essential items.

