Singer Gajendra Verma's first international collaboration ‘Maar Sutteya' rolls out | Watch Video

Singer Gajendra Verma's first international song out

Singer Gajendra Verma has been amusing fans with his breathtaking voice and love-worthy songs. After winning hearts from every corner, the singer has finally dropped his most awaited song, 'Maar Sutteya.' the much-anticipated project marks Gajendra Verma's foray into international space by celebrating his collaboration with his favourite and most famous American band, Flipsyde.

It was only recently that the singer dropped multiple hints and the first look poster for this song on Instagram. Now, to put an end to the wait, Verma finally dropped the song on his official YouTube channel.Needless to say, fans are gracing it with gallons of love. This vibrant track will have you grooving for hours. With the band's perky music and Gajendra's harmonious voice, this music video is complete fire.

Talking about the song, Gajendra Verma says, "It feels so overwhelming to see people showing such a level of enthusiasm and showering immense support. Maar Sutteya is close to my heart for multiple reasons, and I'm glad that you guys loved it. Moreover, I'm extremely delighted and grateful to share this project with the iconic Flipsyde! The journey has been phenomenal and I would love to collaborate with them again in future."

Needless to say, this one song is everything you need to lift your mood. The song features Nikkesha and Rohit Choudhary. It is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Gajendra Verma, Dave Lopez, and Reto Peter. It is released under the banner of Virtual Planet Music.

People have been humming Gajendra Verma's soulful and zestful songs for a decade now. With music videos like Tera Ghata, Emptiness, Mann Mera, Barish from Yaariyan, Ik Kahani, Milo Na Tum, etc., Gajendra Verma has not only treated us but also solidified his name in the music industry.

