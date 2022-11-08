Sidhu Moose Wala's new song Vaar gets YouTube release, fans say 'legend never dies'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHU_MOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram uploads

Sidhu Moose Wala's much-awaited song 'Vaar' has been finally released on YouTube and fans can't stop praising the late singer. Post his death a song called SYL was released but was banned by the government and was removed from YouTube as well. The song garnered 25 million views within a few hours of its release. Now the late singer's new song Vaar has hoarded 5.2 million views within 6 hours of its release (at the time of writing).

On Monday, the news about his song Vaar was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala's official Instagram handle. Sharing the poster of the song, the late singer's team wrote, “We all carry, inside us, people who came before us. Dropping Nov/8 10:00 AM IST.” On Tuesday, while releasing the song, they wrote, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now..!”

Within no time the song started trending on social media and fans started reacting to the song. One of them wrote, “Thanks to his parents, we are blessed to hear his music and feel his existence around us. Please don’t leak his songs so we can hear them produced in a proper manner.” The second person commented, “Difficult to believe Sidhu is no more with us physically.” Another fan commented, “His voice is iconic and always be remembered”. Another user wrote, “A mother lost her son A father lost his lion People lost their idol A country lost its great artist.” “Long live Siddhuu r not here, but ur voice is everywhere. Always a Legend and Legend never dies. Miss u...”, wrote another fan. Another user commented, “most iconic voice ever... biggest digital star of Indian history... 18 million subscribers in 3 years.... and he released only 50% songs on this channel”, fans seemed unstoppable in flooding the comment section.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29 May 2022, in Punjab, his murder sent shockwaves across the nation. Though the singer is no more with us, his songs will always fill the void and will remain close to our hearts.

