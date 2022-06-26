Sunday, June 26, 2022
     
Sidhu Moose Wala's last song 'SYL' removed from YouTube; here's why it is banned

Sidhu Moose Wala's song SYL talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos show the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2022 17:29 IST
Sidhu Moose Wala's last song SYL was released after the Punjabi singer was brutally murdered in broad daylight earlier this month. The song was an emotional entity for the late singer's fans. However, they were upset to find out that the song has been pulled down from YouTube. Moose Wala's song released after his assassination, SYL, the title referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was taken off the video streaming platform recently. On clicking the link of the video, a message gets displayed now, saying, "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government." 

Since its launch, Moose Wala's song SYL has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube and got 3.3 million likes. The song talks about undivided Punjab, the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots and its videos show the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation. The song on Punjab's water issue, talks about the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has been an apple of discord between Punjab and Haryana for quite a long time.

Composed by Sidhu Moose Wala before he was shot dead on May 29, the music video was released by producer MXRCI on Friday, June 23 on YouTube. 

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder. 

The police are investigating the case further.

-- with ANI inputs

