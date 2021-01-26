Image Source : YOUTUBE/INDIE MUSIC LABEL '#BhulaDunga100M' trends on Twitter as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's song nears 100M views on Youtube

Bigg Boss 13 popular contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved couples of the tinsel town. People love their chemistry and fans fondly call them SidNaaz. Due to immense love and admiration from their fans, the duo keeps on the list of trends on social media. Recently, #BhulaDunga100M started trending on Twitter, as Shehnaaz, Sidharth starrer music video is getting closer to scaling 100M views on Youtube. So far, the song has 99 million views, and fans of both celebrities are trying their best to make the video reach the 100M views mark.

"Rukna nahi hai, Thakna nahi lage raho Victory and we are so close to our target#BhulaDunga100M #SidNaaz", tweeted a fan.

"Look at this! We completed our daily target. And now we’re 90,000 views away from #BhulaDunga100M. We all were waiting for this day! ITS HAPPENING", tweeted another fan.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz teamed up together for their first music video together Bhula Dunga post-Bigg Boss 13 on March 24, 2020. The music video is loved and continue to track massive views on Youtube. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal. Bhula Dunga is a love ballad, portraying a romantic tale of happiness and sorrow.

The duo is currently gearing up for their new music video for a Shreya Ghoshal song, which will most likely release around Valentine's Day. After Bhula Dunga they also shared screen space in yet another music video for Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona.