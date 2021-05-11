Image Source : TWITTER/@ANITHA_DAVIS Sidharth Shukla is proud of Shehnaaz Gill as she turns producer, says 'boss you killing it'

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a massive fan base on social media. She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. Well, adding another feather to her cap, Shehnaaz turned producer with her new music video Little Star. The actress shared the first look of the track, sung by her brother Shehbaz. Congratulating Shehnaaz on the same, Sidharth Shukla said he was proud of her and jokingly asked her to consider him for one of her future projects.

"Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai (wow) boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna (keep me in mind for one of your production ventures too).. proud of you," he wrote on Twitter.

The song Little Star was out yesterday (May 10). The music video features Giorgia Andriani and Shehbaz Badesha. The music is composed by G Skillz and sung by Shehbaz Badesha and has already garnered 2,637,262 views and counting. The song portrays Giorgia as a sassy policewoman who helps escape a criminal which is played by Shehbaz Gill as they are in love.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz met during their Bigg Boss 13 stint.They enjoy a crazy fan following, both together and individually. After their stint in Bigg Boss, they featured together in many music videos and advertisements. Their first video song 'Bhula Dunga' broke many records. They were next seen in Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona.

Also, Sidharth is all set to treat his fans with Broken But Beautiful 3, which is the actor's first web show. Last month, a clip from the show went viral on the internet after producer Ekta Kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories.

