Sidharth Malhotra surprises fans with the teaser of his upcoming music video Thoda Thoda Pyaar | WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra surprises fans with the teaser of his upcoming music video Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday gave a sweet surprise to his fans and followers as he dropped the teaser of his upcoming music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar. The actor took to his social media and shared the teaser. He also revealed the release date as he wrote in the caption, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany ZeeMusicOriginals."

The song will also feature Bollywood actor Neha Sharma along with Sidharth. The music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The song is composed by Nilesh Ahuja, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Stebin Ben. It is slated to release on February 12.

Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The teaser of 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' shows a cute love story of a girl meeting boy at a coffee house and then falling for each other over time. In the tesaer the chemistry between Sidharth and Neha will leave you spellbound.

On the movie front, Sidharth Malhotra who is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller Mission Majnu co- starring Rashmika Mandanna in Lucknow. Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has Shershaah, Aankhen 2 in the pipeline.

