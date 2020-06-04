Image Source : FILE IMAGE Siddhant Chaturvedi unveils first look of his song 'Dhoop.' Watch video

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has dropped the first look of his song titled 'Dhoop.' A few days back he made the announcement on social media, along with a picture where he lies in bed alongside his guitar. And now the latest video has been shared on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying the sunlight. The actor has written and sung the song on his own and shot the music video at home during lockdown with help from his family.

Siddhant took to his social media and shared: "Nothing can block our sunshine... Here's sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP @dawgeek @excelmovies." Have a look:

He previously wrote, "Khaalipan mein socha main kuch karun, Phir socha kyun na.. Mera phela SINGLE drop karun (thought of doing something in my free time, and then thought why not.. drop my first single}? @dawgeek karte hai na apni Public ke liye kuch (let's do something for the public)? #SidPops."

On the Bollywood front, Siddhant will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2" followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

