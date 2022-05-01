Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATIWARISOURABHRAAJJAIN Shweta Tiwari stars with Sourabh Raaj Jain in music video

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari along with 'Patiala Babes' fame Sourabh Raaj Jain, have flown off to Dubai to shoot a music video. Sourabh said: "It's an innocent story of love and I think for me the way he loves is a love rarely seen in this day and age. The definition of love and relationship has changed over time and the intricacies of it are beautifully going to be shown in this song."

On his working experience with Shweta, he shared: "And of course I am looking forward to working with Shweta ji who I have already shared screen space with in 'Khatron ke Khiladi' and with our recent web series together our camaraderie has only increased."

"The song itself is beautiful and the first time I heard it, I remember telling myself this one can be on repeat mode in my car. And that's the kind of content I love being a part of, one that has a shelf life of a lifetime," added Sourabh.

Sourabh has done varied roles on television and been a part of popular shows like 'Remix', 'Mahabharat', 'Mahakali', 'Chandrugupta Maurya'. He has done reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' last season.