Shraddha Kapoor challenges Varun Dhawan for a dance face-off in Illegal Weapon 2.0 song from Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has been creating quite a buzz among the fans. Not just the peppy songs but the killer moves flaunted in those songs have taken over the internet. Fans have been sharing their own moves and dance routines on the trending song and the stars are enjoying watching them. On Saturday, the makers released another song from the film called Illegal Weapon 2.0.

The song shows a dance face-off between Varun Dhawan aka Sahej and Shraddha Kapoor aka Inayat’s teams. The two flaunt sexy moves on the high beats and challenge each other to bring out their best moves forward. The song is a recreated version of Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu’s Illegal Weapon. It is redone by Tanishq Bagchi for Street Dancer 3D. Sharing the teaser of the song, Shraddha earlier wrote, "The battle is ON. #IllegalWeapon2.0 tomorrow. Sahej, the time has come @varundvn #StreetDancer3d." Watch the song here-

On Friday, Varun Dhawan shared a special post with his fans in which he revealed that his look in the dance film has been inspired by late social media sensation Danish Zehen. He shared pictures of his look with that of Danish and wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ's look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish".

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. The film will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

