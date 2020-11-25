Shona Shona Song Out! Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill will get you dancing with their killer moves

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill will get you dancing with Shona Shona song

Today is the happiest day in SidNaaz nation as their favorite stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back to treat them with another sizzling music video. The Bigg Boss 13 contestants, who earned a massive fanbase for their personality and undeniable chemistry in the controversial house, unveiled their second track together called Shona Shona. Sung by the Kakkar sibling duo- Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the song is a peppy dance number that can force anyone to hum along and gets the feet tapping. Sidharth and Shehnaaz look absolutely jaw-dropping shaking their legs on the song.

After her drastic weight loss journey, Shehnaaz is seen flaunting her killer moves and perfect body in the song, while Sidharth leaves no stone unturned to steal the show. Together, they make an electrifying pair. Check out the song here-

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were first seen together in singer Darshan Rawal's song Bhula Dunga which broke many records. It not only became the most commented and liked video on YouTube but also earned more than 20 million views within the first two days. The duo's fans Sidnaazians, as they like to call themselves, have been awaiting the release of this song since the pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz shooting in Chandigarh went viral earlier this month.

Sidharth Shukla shared many Instagram posts giving a sneak peek into his fun stay in Punjab and also tried the signature Shah Rukh Khan pose amid the mustard fields. "Turning fields into reels," he captioned the picture. He also shared a video where he is seen driving a vehicle on the streets of Punjab and wrote: "Loving Punjab".

On Tuesday, BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards his fans after he bagged two awards at the Gold Awards 2020. He tweeted, "Thanks you #GoldAwards @VikasKalantri and everyone who is supporting me on social media ......this award is ours but I get to keep it" Sidharth won Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon Television Industry.

Thanks you #GoldAwards @VikasKalantri and everyone who is supporting me on social media ......this award is ours but I get to keep it 😜😉❤️ pic.twitter.com/EY727QUvRB — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 24, 2020

It is expected that just like Bhula Dunga song, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans will leave no stone unturned to make the songs a blockbuster.

