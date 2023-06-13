Shehnaaz Gill to star with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak’s next song? Here’s the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill to star with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in B Praak’s next song?

Shehnaaz Gill has been making many waves on the internet. From her exquisite fashion statements to sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Shehnaaz is steadily climbing the ladder of success. Now, she is all set to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui next. The actress will be seen featuring in B Praak's next music video with Nawazuddin. The singer confirmed the news and revealed details about his next album.

Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen together in one of the songs from B Praak's next album featuring 10 songs. The singer told Access TV, "The album will be released next month and its second song will release by June end wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together. I think you all will like that song more. Every song in the album is very different and you’ll be able to relate to every song."

He added, "We have created that album in 2.5-3 years which has 10 songs. The team has done a lot of hard work and whether that be anyone in the team. From promotions to making the song, everyone has put in a lot of effort."

Shehnaaz Gill has transformed herself completely after her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. While fans loved her in the reality show, her transformation has impressed many. Other than B Praak's music video, Shehnaaz has many interesting projects in the pipeline including a film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz confirmed that she will be seen in filmmaker Rhea Kapoor's next film. She said, "I have a lot of films in the pipeline. I have worked in Rhea Kapoor's film. Whenever it releases, we will talk about it then. I have done a good job in that film too. I have tried my best." While the film has not been announced yet, reports claim that it will be directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani.

On the other hand, after the success of her last film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shehnaaz bought a new house in Mumbai which was a milestone for her.

