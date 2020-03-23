Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla invite fans to watch Bhula Dunga on this day amidst coronavirus outbreak

The journey which began with Bigg Boss 13 seems unending for the winner Sidharth Shukla and the finalist and finalist Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has now collaborated with 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' for a special music video titled 'Bhula Dunga,' the announcement of which was made sometime back. Well now, the duo also lovingly known as 'SidNaaz' by their fans have now shared a special invite for their fans on social media to shower their love for the song sung by Darshan Raval. Yes, you are right! Bhula Dunga is going to be out tomorrow at sharp noon.

The video shows Sidharth and Shehnaaz standing close to each other revealing the time for the music video's release. As Sid says, "We are coming together for the first time for our first song together Bhula Dunga on Indie Music Lable," Shehnaaz quickly responds by asking everyone to subscribe the channel to watch their first song. The two look adorable together as they bond by looking into each others' eyes. Sharing the video, Sana wrote, "BHULA DUNGA releasing Tomorrow at 12 PM on Indie Music Label Youtube Channel. Subscribe Now : Link in the bio."

The first look of the song came out a few days back and was shared by Darshan himself who wrote alongside, "Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz‘s undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!."

A video has also gone viral on the internet in which singer Darshan Rawal is seen singing a couple of lines from the song. It is said that it will be a sad, romantic song about heartbreak. Check out the video here-