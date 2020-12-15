Image Source : PR FETCHED Sayonee song Mohabaat Ajnabee out: Get ready to surrender yourself to the power of love

'Mohabbat Ajnabee' song from the upcoming film 'Sayonee' has finally been released by the makers on Tuesday. The song which shows the power of love is crooned by Sachet Tandon & Sukriti Kakar and music is given by Rangon. The track which features the lead cast Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi is penned down by Sohail Haider. For those unversed, the film is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and Abhay Singhal, ‘Sayonee’ also stars Yograj Singh and Upasana Singh.

The actress Musskan took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her new song and wrote, "True love finds you even in the darkest times. Here's #MohabbatAjnabee from my film #Sayonee."

Taking about the film and trailer producers Mohomed Morani and Lucky Morani said, “We are overwhelmed with the response so far. We assure you that the trailer is just 20% of what the film has to offer.”

“The response has been phenomenal so far. I am happy, excited and nervous for 18th December” says Tanmay Ssingh.

The film also features Rahul Roy in a never-seen-before avatar, probably a gangster. ‘Sayonee’ revolves around the story of Tanmay and Musskan's love story. However, when Musskan gets kidnapped, Tanmay leaves no stone unturned to rescue his soulmate.

The musical thriller is scheduled to release on December 18.