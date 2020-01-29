Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan set the party mood right with Love Aaj Kal's Haan Main Galat song

Love Aaj Kal's Haan Mai Galat song out

Love Aaj Kal's album looks quite promising already, after mesmerizing the audiences with Arijit Singh's soothing voice in Shayad, the makers have dropped the latest song Haa Mai Galat. The song is all that you need to put on your dancing shoes and twist on the dance floor. What do you say about Arijit Singh's versatility? Apart from the fact that he could do anything and sing whatever song you give him there's nothing much to say. Haa Mai Galat recreates the hook line of original Love Aaj Kal's Twist song and looks all set to be the latest in the line of party anthems. The song also features debutant Aarushi Sharma.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Sara wrote, "#HaanMainGalat but song #BahutSahi Watch us #DoItWithATwist #LoveAajKal "

Yesterday, Sara shared a picture with Kartik to make the annoucement of the song.

Love Aaj Kal is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release with the same name that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead the roles. Love Aaj Kal has been in headlines ever since the announcement was made and thanks to the dating rumours of the leads- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan fans have been waiting to see the two together for the first time.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is Valentine’s Day treat for the viewers featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Debutant Aarushi Sharma. At the trailer launch of the film, the leading duo revealed their Valentine’s Day plans and said that they will go on a movie date and watch their film Love Aaj Kal. "We will watch 'Love Aaj Kal'. What else. He will also come," Sara said. "Yes, we will go on a date on Valentine's day," Kartik said.