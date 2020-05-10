Salman Khan shares teaser of next song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan shares teaser of next song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan has shared the teaser of his next song 'Tere Bina' with Jacqueline Fernandez on the special occasion of Mother's Day. He wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day" The actor had been teasing his fans with his videos getting candid about the song and now the teaser is out. In the video, Salman and Jacqueline are seen getting romantic amid the beautiful views of the superstar's Panvel Farmhouse. After 'Pyaar Karona', this is Salman Khan's second song which will be released on his YouTube channel on May 12. Sharing the song on YouTube, the actor wrote, "Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning. Watch the teaser of my upcoming song, 'Tere Bina'."

Getting candid about the song with Walusha De Sousa, Salman Khan revealed, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He further stated that he has sung four songs and Tere Bina is the song that cannot be incorporated in any film so it thought it better to release it now. The song Tere Bina has been composed by Ajay Bhatia and the lyrics are by Shabbir Ahmed.

Talking about the shoot of the song, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that they shot at Salman's Panvel farmhouse for four days and she had a wonderful experience. She explained that for the first time she looked at the lights, took care of the props and learned many new things. She said, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation." Salman added, "We have not shown much of this property, because I don't want to show it." To this Jacqueline even asked the reason and Salman said, "It's my home".

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to return as the cop on the big screen with his next film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai. Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, the film is being directed by Prabhudeva. The superstar's fans are eagerly waiting for him to recreate his magic. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage