Salman Khan’s romantic andaaz with Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3 song Naina Lade impresses fans

Image Source : YOUTUBE Salman Khan’s romantic andaaz with Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3 song Naina Lade

Superstar Salman Khan has treated his fans with another video song from his upcoming cop drama Dabangg 3 and fans have already showered it with immense love. While the audio of the song Naina Lade had already broken the internet earlier, the makers released the video featuring Salman and debutante Saiee Manjrekar on Friday. The song is a beautiful melody in the voice of Javed Ali and is undoubtedly the new romantic song of the year.

The video shows Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey and Saiee Manjrekar aka Khushi’s cute chemistry. The debut actress is seen as Pandey Ji’s love interest in the film in the flashback scenes of the story. Sharing the video on social media, the superstar wrote, “Dekhiye maasoom si Khushi ka beautiful sa gaana, #NainaLade”

Naina Lade, composed by the musical duo of Sajid-Wajid, released on YouTube amid the buzz that it was earlier crooned by singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. However, following the growing tension between India and Pakistan, the makers of the film decided to drop Rahat from the song and brought Javed Ali onboard. Interestingly, Rahat had sung the Naina song in the earlier Dabangg as well.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is the most awaited film of 2019. In the film, Salman will reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha will eb seen as his wife Rajjo and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as Khushi. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles. It will hit the screens on 20th December, 2019.

