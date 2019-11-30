Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva’s Munna Badnaam Hua song to premiere tonight: Everything you need to know

Image Source : FACEBOOK Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva’s Munna Badnaam Hua song to premiere tonight

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back in the most badass and chulbul avatar for the latest song of his next film Dabangg 3. The teaser of the song Munna Badnaam Hua has already hit the internet and how. Fans can’t stop gushing over Salman and his director Prabhu Deva’s jugalbandi in the song and is eagerly waiting for its release. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha and marking the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, Dabangg 3 is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year. Not just the trailer, but the songs of the film have topped the playlist of every listener. For those who are twiddling their thumbs and waiting for the ‘biggest and the most badass event of the year’ - Munna Badnaam Hua Premiere, here’s everything you need to know.

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song Premiere Time and Date

The song will be unveiled on November 30, Saturday, at 9:30 pm IST.

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song Teaser

Salman Khan released the teaser of Munna Badnaam Hua saying, “Dher saara entertainment with the most badass song, ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’. Coming soon.”

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song Singers

The song has been sung by Badshah, Kamaal Khan, Mamta Sharma

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua Music

Like in other Dabangg movies of Salman Khan, the music of this song has also been given by Sajid-Wajid.

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song lyrics

The song lyrics have been written by Danish Sabri and Badshah

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song stars

Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Wareena Hussain

Dabangg 3 Munna Badnaam Hua song Contest

Salman Khan also opened a contest for his fans, hours a couple of days before the release of the song Munna Badnaam Hua. He asked his fans to come up with that one thing they are ‘Badnaam’ for. The lucky winner will join the superstar during the song launch tonight.

Salman Khan has been making it even more difficult for the fans to wait for the song by sharing photos and posters of the song. The actor announced that the Munna Badnaam Hua song will be launched on Saturday and wrote, “Chulbul Pandey aur Prabhu Deva ki jugalbandi dekho with 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. Song out today!”

Watch Munna Badnaam Hua song launch from Dabangg 3 LIVE at 9:30 pm IST here.

