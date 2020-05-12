Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Tere Bina' out now. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been keeping up with his fans amid the COVID-19 lockdown on social media. From sharing interactive videos to launching his own YouTube channel, he has been super creative this while. After his song 'Pyaar Karona,' the actor has now released the video of his much-awaited romantic song titled 'Tere Bina' co-starring actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The video of the song features some spectacular visuals that has been entirely shot at Salman's Panvel farmhouse, where he is currently residing with his family and friends including Jacqueline, actor/model Waluscha De Sousa, Iulia Vantur and others.

Talking about the sing, the actor took to Instagram to share the news of the its arrival with a beautiful message and wrote, "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBina." Have a look:

Watch the full song here:

