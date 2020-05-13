Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song  becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
The song shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, showed the duo enjoying and spending time together. The music video began with shots of Jacqueline Fernandez riding a horse, followed by the two taking a long drive, and even painting together.

New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2020 17:20 IST
Fetching over 12 million views on YouTube in just one day, Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song is trending on number one on the video-sharing platform. The four-minute and 20-second video, shot at Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, showed the duo enjoying and spending time together. The music video began with shots of Jacqueline Fernandez riding a horse, followed by the two taking a long drive, and even painting together.

