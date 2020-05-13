Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song becomes most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours

Fetching over 12 million views on YouTube in just one day, Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song is trending on number one on the video-sharing platform. The four-minute and 20-second video, shot at Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, showed the duo enjoying and spending time together. The music video began with shots of Jacqueline Fernandez riding a horse, followed by the two taking a long drive, and even painting together.

In case, you have missed Salman Khan, Jacqeline Fernandez's Tere Bina song, watic it here:

