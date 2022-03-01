Rula Deti Hai Song Teaser OUT: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's sizzling chemistry melts hearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Rula Deti Hai marks Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's first collaboration.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all ready to set the internet ablaze with their fiery chemistry in the romantic music video Rula Deti Hai. The teaser of the song was released on Tuesday (March 1). And to no surprise, it has taken the internet into meltdown. Karan and Tejasswi both shared the teaser on their respective Instagram handles. "Guys!!! finally the teaser of #Ruladetihai is now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Full video will be out on 3rd March 12pm. Stay tuned thank you thank you thank you for your love!! So #grateful," wrote Karan in the caption.

Take a look:

The song which marks the first collaboration of the power couple portrays the tale of love and heartbreak. In the teaser, we can see Karan who is heartbreak recalling special moments spent with Tejasswi. The teaser has piqued fans' interest and they can't wait for the release of the song. In no time, social media was bombarded with fans reactions. One of them wrote, "His voice, his eyes, his charm... getting goosebumps in these 40 seconds only..." Another said, "This song Break All Records I'm waiting 3rd March."

Check out some more reactions of the excited fans of 'TejRan'

The music video will be released on March 3 and made under Desi Music Factory Production and the song has been sung by Yasser Desai. The music is given by Rajat Nagpal.

Karan and Tejasswi developed a liking for each other in 'Bigg Boss 15' and soon fell in love. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together. Tejasswi also won the 'Bigg boss 15' show, beating Karan and another contestant Pratik Sehajpal. On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in 'Naagin 6' alongside Simba Nagpal, while Karan is busy with his upcoming projects.

