Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINADILAIK Rubina Dilaik's 'Bheeg Jaunga' music video to release on Aug 28

Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's upcoming music video 'Bheeg Jaunga' is set to release on August 28. Rubina took to her social media on Tuesday to make the announcement. Along with the poster of 'Bheeg Jaunga', she wrote, "Here we ARE Bheeg Jaunga – Stebin Ben X Rubina Dilaik Releasing on 28th Aug At 11 am."

Rubina will be featured in the music video with singer Stebin Ben.

The TV actress was recently featured in three music videos – 'Marjaneya' sung by Neha Kakkar, 'Galat' and 'Tumse Pyaar Hai'. 'Bheeg Jaunga' is an Orange Studio presentation, the music video is directed by Team Sapphire, lyrics being penned by Mukku and music is composed by Avvy Sara.

Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Ardh'.

She rose to fame again with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. The gown she wore for the finale was later put on sale for LGBTQIA+ charity. The lime coloured ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the "Bigg Boss 14" trophy was up for sale for a cause, alomg with other gowns she wore on the reality show. The gown was up for charity to support the LGBTQIA+ community, in commemoration of Pride Month in June.

Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it's a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society. "Until we get to a point where we don't need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop," she said.