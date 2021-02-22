Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB 'Roohi' song 'Panghat' starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma OUT now | VIDEO

Makers of the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Roohi' have finally released the first song of the film titled 'Panghat.' Featuring the lead cast of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the peppy track is surely fun to watch. The announcement of the same was made by the actress on her Instagram handle where she shared a glimpse of the song and wrote alongside, "The first song of #Roohi, #Panghat out now - Link in bio. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021." Crooned by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar, the lyrics of the party song have been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The music has been given by the popular duo, Sachin – Jigar while the rap is performed by Mellow D. For those unversed, the film is set for a theatrical release on March 11.

Watch the full song 'Panghat' here:

Rajkummar posted the motion poster for the film on Instagram on Monday. He captioned it: "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!#MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March. Janhvi shared the same motion poster and wrote: "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!#MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

The film also features actor Varun Sharma, who wrote: ‘Saal ki sabse bhootiya wedding ke liye theatres bhi hain ready! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; Movie releases 11th March. #Roohi."

The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made In China.

Watch 'Roohi' trailer here:

