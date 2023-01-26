Thursday, January 26, 2023
     
Republic Day 2023: Feel patriotism for India with these songs

Republic Day 2023: On January 26, play the songs that will evoke in you the pride for the nation and hold your head high for being an Indian.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2023 0:04 IST
songs
Image Source : FREEPIK Patriotic song to play on Republic Day 2023

Republic Day 2023: On January 26, every Indian will be celebrating Republic Day. There is no better way to feel proud of one's nation and its rich cultural heritage than by playing songs that evoke the feeling of patriotism and love for the country. On January 26, pay tribute to the motherland by bursting loud these songs that will fill you with pride for the nation and celebrate being an Indian.

Vande Mataram

Movie: Anandmath (1952)

Music: Hemant Kumar and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Lyrics: Jayadeva

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar

Mere desh ki dharti

Movie: Upkar (1967)

Music: Kalayanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Prem Dhawan, Qamar, Indeevar & Gulshan Bawra

Singers: Mahendra Kapoor

Chak de India

Movie: Chak De India (2007)

Music: Salim-Sulaiman

Lyrics: Salim-Sulaiman

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant

Read: Happy Republic Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by freedom fighters to share on January 26

Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai

Movie: Roja (1992)

Music: A.R.Rahman

Lyrics: P.K.Mishra

Singer: Hariharan 

Read: Republic Day 2023: Web series to binge watch; The Forgotten Army to Special OPS

Ae Watan 

Movie: Raazi, 2018

Singer: Arijit Singh 

Composer: Shankar Ehsaan Loy 

Rang De Basanti

Movie: Rang De Basanti, 2006

Composer: AR Rahman

Singer: Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra

 

