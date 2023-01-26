Republic Day 2023: Feel patriotism for India with these songs

Republic Day 2023: On January 26, every Indian will be celebrating Republic Day. There is no better way to feel proud of one's nation and its rich cultural heritage than by playing songs that evoke the feeling of patriotism and love for the country. On January 26, pay tribute to the motherland by bursting loud these songs that will fill you with pride for the nation and celebrate being an Indian.
Vande Mataram
Movie: Anandmath (1952)
Music: Hemant Kumar and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
Lyrics: Jayadeva
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Hemant Kumar
Mere desh ki dharti
Movie: Upkar (1967)
Music: Kalayanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Prem Dhawan, Qamar, Indeevar & Gulshan Bawra
Singers: Mahendra Kapoor
Chak de India
Movie: Chak De India (2007)
Music: Salim-Sulaiman
Lyrics: Salim-Sulaiman
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant
Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai
Movie: Roja (1992)
Music: A.R.Rahman
Lyrics: P.K.Mishra
Singer: Hariharan
Ae Watan
Movie: Raazi, 2018
Singer: Arijit Singh
Composer: Shankar Ehsaan Loy
Rang De Basanti
Movie: Rang De Basanti, 2006
Composer: AR Rahman
Singer: Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra
