Republic Day 2020: Teri Mitti to Hindustani, Bollywood songs that awaken the spirit of patriotism inside you

Image Source : YOUTUBE Teri Mitti to Hindustani, Bollywood songs that awaken the spirit of patriotism inside you

Every year there are some films made in Bollywood that arouse the feeling of patriotism in you. Bollywood expresses every emotion differently. Be it romance, comedy or patriotism, the songs in these movies do complete justice to the occasion. No festival is complete without Bollywood songs. We are going to celebrate our 71st Republic Day on 26 January this year. For Indians, this day is not less than a festival. The constitution of the country was implemented on this day. Let us tell you about some patriotic Bollywood songs, listening to which will definitely wake up the Indian in you.

Teri Mitti (Kesari):

There is no other song ever made that can stir up the feelings of patriotism inside you like Akshay Kumar's song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. The song even brings tears to the eyes when one begins to think about the sacrifices made for the protection of the country by our brave soldiers.

Ae Watan (Raazi):

Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehshaan Loy with lyrics by the legend Gulzar, Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is a treat to the ears. This is one patriotic song listening to which you cannot help but have goosebumps.

Hindustani (Street Dancer 3D):

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's recently released film Street Dancer 3D also gave a tribute to the motherland with the song Hindustani. Varun performed at the Wagha Border in the song and received much praise for his act. The song is a recreated version of Shankar Ehsaan Loy's Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo.

Challa (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Evoking nationalism to the fullest, Challa from Vikcy Kaushal’s Uri has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The song has been crooned by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev.

Vijayi Bhava (Manikarnika)

Vijayi Bhava song from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi showcases musical depth, a lot of melody and emotion of patriotism. Music maestro, Shankar Mahadevan, has given magic tough to the music with his soulful rendition to the track.

Chak De India:

Who can forget Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India while talking about patriotic Bollywood songs?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page