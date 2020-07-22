Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: AR Rahman gives musical tribute to late actor with Dil Bechara songs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP AR Rahman gives musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with Dil Bechara songs

With a couple of days left for the release of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, music maestro AR Rahman gave a heartfelt musical tribute to him through all his songs from the film. Sharing a teaser of the tribute video, AR Rahman wrote, "A glimpse of something special. Watch the musical tribute on @disneyplushotstarvip and @sonymusicindia to our very own #SushantSinghRajput tomorrow at 12 noon."

The musical tribute starts with AR Rahman singing Dil Bechara title track with his team and filling the air with his soulful voice. Then a group of other music artists Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Hriday Gattani, Sasha Tirupath also join to present other songs from the film.

Check out the musical tribute here-

Talking about composing songs for Dil Bechara, AR Rahman said, "There is no formula for composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, the memories of Sushant."

ALSO READ | Dil Bechara: Where to Watch Online, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, all about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara will be available for his fans from July 24th on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film marks the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi and directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Greene's book with the same name.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage