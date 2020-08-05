Image Source : PINTEREST Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Lord Ram bhajans you should download today and have in your playlist

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organizations. Meanwhile, Diwali like celebration is going to take place not just in Ayodhya but in the whole country. Lights, candles, chantings of shlokas and hymns will be heard today everywhere. On this auspicious day, it becomes important for everyone to download the Ram bhajan and songs and save them today. Have a look at some of them here:

1. Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram by Anuradha Paudwal

2. Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram By Anup Jalota

3. Hey Ram Hey Ram

4. Bol Pinjre Ka Tota

5. Ramji Ki Nikli Savari

6. Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se Aisa Kalyug

7. Chalisa Sangrah

8. Ram Bhajan Kar Man

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage