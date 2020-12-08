Image Source : TWITTER/MDHASAN22343912 Raftaar, Salim Merchant team up to salute spirit of migrants

apper-composer Raftaar has united with composer Salim Merchant and rapper KARMA for a new single, through which they pay an ode to migrant workers who lost their lives amid the Covid-induced lockdown. Titled "Tu phir se aana", the song puts spotlight on children who are going through a harsh existence amid the ongoing pandemic.

"When the lockdown was announced, thousands of migrant workers were compelled to flee for their homes and begin their journey of hundreds of miles on foot... I was really touched when I saw the story of Jeeta Madkami that visual haunts me till date," Raftaar said.

"More than 1000 migrant workers have lost their lives on their journey to their hometowns but I'm surprised that this issue has lost its sheen and isn't broadcasted anywhere anymore. I'd like this song to be a gentle reminder that heart wrenching stories like these need to be retold and not publicised momentarily to rake in TRPs. Let's not forget the chapter of humanity and compassion that the universe has forced us to revisit this year," he noted.

To this, Merchant added: "‘Tu phir se aana' is an ode to the children who have and are going through the harsh cruelty in this world. They deserve a better world, a better life and only we can make that change & give them the life they deserve."

KARMA feels the song "seeks to raise awareness about those affected by the pandemic and motivate people to pitch and contribute for the cause mindfully".

The song was released on December 8. It has been co-produced by Raftaar and Salim Merchant with lyrics co-written by KARMA and Raftaar with a special contribution by Budapest Art Orchestra.