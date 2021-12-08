Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/T-SERIES Radhe Shyam Soch Liya song out: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde redefine love in romantic track

After releasing the teaser of the most romantic song of 2021 Soch Liya, the makers of Radhe Shyam have finally released the full song on Wednesday (December 8). With some breathtaking picturesque visuals, the video of the song portrays how the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde go through a tough phase in their relationship. Sharing the song on Twitter, Pooja wrote, "Pour your heart out with this melody! Presenting #SochLiya from the #MusicalOfAges #RadheShyam!"

The music given by Mithoon with Arijit's voice is something that makes the song even more soulful and emotional. The lyrics of the song are written by ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Watch the full song here:

Recently, the makers had released the first song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ which went on to become the most viewed song on YouTube and was trending in India on Number One position.

In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for the fans wanting more from Prabhas and Pooja's film. After revealing several interesting contents, the makers have released the second Hindi song and it’s surely worth the wait.

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.