Prithviraj’s Hari Har song out: Akshay Kumar's track soaked with true patriotic spirit | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Prithviraj’s Hari Har song features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar

Superstar Akshay Kumar unveiled the first song from his upcoming film 'Prithviraj' titled 'Hari Har' on the Internet and he claims it to be one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared, "A saga of valor and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Take a look;

Talking about the song Akshay said, "According to me, Hari Har' is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har' is brimming with the mighty king's resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song."

He added that it captures the essence of Samrat Prithviraj's life and represents the strong value system that made him the fearless king that he became.

"'Hari Har' is a song that I fell in love with right from the first music listening exercise. Even today, I listen to it very frequently because it is one of the most patriotic songs that I have heard in my entire acting career."

The song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Varun Grover, and vocals by Adarsh Shinde.

About Prithviraj

Prithviraj has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. Debutante Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-with IANS inputs