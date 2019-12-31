Prateek Kuhad is 'totally flipping out' as Cold Mess makes it to Barack Obama's favourite songs list of 2019

Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess song featured in Barack Obama's favourite songs list

2020 is just around the corner and everyone is looking back at 2019 to remember te memories made during the year. Former US President Barack Obama had a special way to remember 2019, he compiled a list of his favourites from the year. He first shared the list of his favourite books, TV series and films that released in 2019. Now he has shared his favourite music list from the year 2019 with his fans. Obama's favourite music list came as a rather pleasant surprise for Indian musician Prateek Kuhad whose song Cold Mess made it to the list.

Sharing his list, the former US President tweeted, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,”

Prateek could control his excitement after featuring in the list. Reacting to Barack Obama's tweet, Prateek tweeted, "“This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour,”

Prateek's fan congratulated the singer, a Twitter user wrote, "You deserve what you deserve!So happy that you ended your year by making a fan,who happens to be the former president of USA". Another user asked, "do you think Barack also cries when the chorus kicks in.”

Cold/Mess is a love song, composed and sung by Kuhad and features actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain in the video.

