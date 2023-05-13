Pradeep Bhati to release new Haryanavi song 'Happy Birthday Yaara' | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pradeep Bhati to release new Haryanavi song 'Happy Birthday Yaara'

Pradeep Bhati, a talented singer, actor, and artist from Haryana, is all set to release his latest track "Happy Birthday Yaara". This new track promises to be a fresh addition to the already vibrant Haryanvi music scene, showcasing Bhati's unique style and musical sensibilities. Born on May 20, 1998, in the village of Chithera, Bhati has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Haryanvi music industry. With a BA LLB degree and a background in law, Bhati is also the proud owner of JMD sports gym, a successful business venture.

Since 2017, Bhati has released over 50 songs, each one showcasing his growth and evolution as a musician. His recent track "Hukum" has been received with great acclaim, cementing his position as one of the most exciting artists to watch out for in the industry.

Talking about his latest track, Bhati expressed his excitement saying, "I am thrilled to announce the release of 'Happy Birthday Yaara'. This is a fun, energetic track that celebrates friendship and love. The track is a perfect blend of Haryanvi music and modern beats, and I am sure listeners will love it."

Bhati's fans can expect a track that is high on energy and features his signature musical style. With its catchy beats and engaging lyrics, "Happy Birthday Yaara'' promises to be a track that will have listeners tapping their feet and singing along. The release of the song marks another milestone in Bhati's already impressive career. With his passion for music and dedication to his craft, Bhati is undoubtedly a rising star in the Haryanvi music scene.

The track is set to release on May 20, 2023, and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can also catch Bhati's live performances at various venues across Haryana and other parts of India.

