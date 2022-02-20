Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TIGERSHROFF Poori Gal Baat: Fans can't wait for Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy's romance after actor shares teaser of the song

Tiger Shroff is all praises for co-star Mouni Roy for their much-awaited Punjabi-English song 'Poori Gal Baat', voiced by Tiger himself. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Heropanti' actor shared a teaser from the music video of his first Punjabi single. Appreciating his co-star Mouni, he wrote, "Had the pleasure of working with the beautiful and talented @imouniroy ! cant wait to share my first punjabi single #poorigalbaat with you all." Even Mouni shared a glimpse of the song and showered praises for Tiger in the caption. She wrote, "His talent hits hard, makes you wanna work on your craft more.. & in this single he will blow your mind with his singing as well..

P.s. the struggle of dancing with you was real @tigerjackieshroff you are BRILLIANT!!! And my darl @rahuldid I Wuvv you and pray we can work together all the time. You my friend are an artist Can’t wait for everyone to experience this beautiful song Give us all the love pweez!"

Have a look at their posts here:

A few days back, Tiger shared another social media post in which he spoke about his experience of singing the upcoming song. He wrote, "Definitely one of the most challenging things I've attempted. Cant say a word of it but tried singing My first punjabi/english single #PooriGalBaat coming soon."

For those unversed, Tiger has previously crooned songs like-- Casanova and Unbelievable. While, on the film front, Tiger has 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty.

Speaking about Mouni, she is currently enjoying her marital bliss with Suraj Nambiar. The two got married on January 27. On the work front, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.